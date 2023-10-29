KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised KT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get KT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Trading Down 0.9 %

KT stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KT by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.