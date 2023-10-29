Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.58) to GBX 1,210 ($14.82) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 1,030 ($12.62) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 930 ($11.39) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,027.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSO

Pearson Stock Down 1.2 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.