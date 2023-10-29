YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of YPF opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

