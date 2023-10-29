Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 579,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.