PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$6.50 target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

