True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$6.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

