True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance
True North Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.