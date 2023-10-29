Raymond James Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$1.10

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.77. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$4.70.

In related news, insider Slate Asset Management LP bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $42,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

