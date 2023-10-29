Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.50 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.35.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$50.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.15. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$41.08 and a 12 month high of C$66.04. The firm has a market cap of C$25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

