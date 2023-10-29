Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$3.25

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Western Energy Services Stock Up 12.8 %
WRG stock opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.10. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.
Western Energy Services Company Profile
