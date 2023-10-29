Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$3.25

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 12.8 %

WRG stock opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.10. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

