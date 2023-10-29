Golden Star Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GODNU)

Golden Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GODNU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 30th. Golden Star Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GODNU opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71. Golden Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Star Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

