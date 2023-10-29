Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CART)

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 30th. Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CART stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Instacart has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,552,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,469,000. Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) makes up approximately 1.4% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 1.28% of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

