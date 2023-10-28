Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,015 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $146.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.