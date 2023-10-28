WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.25 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,422 shares of company stock worth $21,291,662. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.