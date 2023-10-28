Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KO opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,422 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,662 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

