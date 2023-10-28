Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

