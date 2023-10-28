Cwm LLC Acquires 2,564 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $364.20 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $308.60 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.67.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

