Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

