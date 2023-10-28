Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,919 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,918,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 253,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 90,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.