Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $39.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

