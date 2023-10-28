Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

