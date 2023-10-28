Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $361.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

