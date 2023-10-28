Van ECK Associates Corp Has $20.98 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.8 %

ADP stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

