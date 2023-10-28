Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VBR opened at $149.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

