Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 183,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

