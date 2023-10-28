Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.