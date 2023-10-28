Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 302,869 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.