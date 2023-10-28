Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 191,032 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,032 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.15.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

