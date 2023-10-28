Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 531 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $659.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

