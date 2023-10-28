283 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $838.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.36 and a 12 month high of $925.91. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $856.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

