Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $990,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $346.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

