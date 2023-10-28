Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 760 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Newmont by 238.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Newmont Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

