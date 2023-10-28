Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,644 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Edison International worth $99,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. Edison International has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

