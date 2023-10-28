Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

