Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $290.04 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.02 and its 200-day moving average is $304.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.