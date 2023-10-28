Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 6,684 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

AMD stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

