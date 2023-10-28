Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 852,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 247,317 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,446,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273,820 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

