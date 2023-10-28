Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after acquiring an additional 207,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $149.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

