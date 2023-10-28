Simmons Bank Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

