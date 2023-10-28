Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $364.20 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $308.60 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.67.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.83.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

