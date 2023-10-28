Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPL were worth $37,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in PPL by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 194,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

PPL Trading Down 1.9 %

PPL stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

