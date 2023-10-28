Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 183,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $51.02 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

