Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

