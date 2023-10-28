Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,509 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000.

VWO stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

