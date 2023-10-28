WealthShield Partners LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,348 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

