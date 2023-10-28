Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 973,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $115,887,000 after buying an additional 185,258 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.