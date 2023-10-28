Jennison Associates LLC Buys 294,644 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,644 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Edison International worth $99,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

