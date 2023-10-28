The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $276.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

