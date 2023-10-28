WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

FDX opened at $228.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $151.34 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

