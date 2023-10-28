Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,584 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 144,557 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $87,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.52.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $179.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.64 and its 200 day moving average is $193.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $142.76 and a 12-month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

