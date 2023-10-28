Cwm LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $132.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.